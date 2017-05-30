The daily business briefing: May 30, 2017

British Airways resolves IT problems, but stock drops

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said Monday that he was "profusely apologetic" about a "catastrophic" computer failure that led to the cancellation of dozens of flights and disrupted travel for 75,000 passengers over a U.K. holiday weekend. Cruz said such a meltdown would "never again" be allowed to disrupt flights. He said he would not resign over the incident, which he said had nothing to do with cost savings measures he implemented after taking over leadership of the airline last year. Union leaders have said that IT outsourcing to India opened the door to computer-system glitches. British Airways said its IT systems were running normally on Tuesday, but its parent company's shares fell by 3 percent as trading resumed after a three-day holiday weekend.