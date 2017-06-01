The daily business briefing: June 1, 2017

Chinese maker of Ivanka Trump shoes denies labor violation accusation

The Chinese company that manufactures shoes for Ivanka Trump and other U.S. brands on Thursday denied claims by activists that it violates Chinese labor laws by denying workers overtime pay and subjecting them to verbal abuse. The allegations came to light after reports this week that three activists who uncovered the alleged practices for the New York-based China Labor Watch had been arrested or disappeared while conducting an undercover investigation of the company, Huajian Group. A spokeswoman for the company said the allegations of labor violations were "untrue," and that at least one of the activists was detained because he "used methods like taking photographs and video to obtain the company's trade secrets." The spokeswoman said the company stopped making Ivanka Trump shoes two months ago. Ivanka Trump's brand declined to comment on the case.