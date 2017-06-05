The daily business briefing: June 5, 2017

Qatar stocks fall after Arab neighbors cut off diplomatic ties

Oil prices jumped and Qatari stocks fell by the most since 2009 on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with their fellow Sunni Arab nation Qatar over its friendlier relations with Iran, and alleged support for terrorist groups. The dispute pits several U.S. allies against each other. Qatar is small, but wealthy and strategically important. It hosts the headquarters of CENTCOM, the U.S. military's central command in the Middle East, and is the world's largest producer of liquified natural gas. Also, its $335 billion sovereign wealth fund holds stakes in major companies, including Barclays and Credit Suisse. The tensions between Qatar and its neighbors are not new, but analysts say Saudi Arabia may have been emboldened by its warmer ties with the U.S. under President Trump, seizing the moment as an opportunity to firm up a united front against Shiite-ruled Iran.