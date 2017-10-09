The daily business briefing: October 9, 2017

Dove apologizes for Facebook ad critics call racially insensitive

Dove on Sunday apologized for a Facebook ad that was supposed to celebrate diversity but critics called racially insensitive. In a brief video clip displayed on the Unilever-owned personal care brand's Facebook page, a black woman removed a brown shirt, revealing in the next image a white woman wearing a white shirt. Dove removed the ad and said the marketing campaign "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully." "We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused," the company said. Social media users said the ad was just one in a series of racially insensitive soap ads the company has released. In 2011, it faced criticism for an ad showing two women of color and a white woman in front of "before" and "after" signs.