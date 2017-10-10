The daily business briefing: October 10, 2017

Top Hollywood stars speak out against Harvey Weinstein's behavior

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars harshly condemned disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday, a day after his own company fired him over new revelations about years of sexual harassment complaints against him. Meryl Streep, who won her third Oscar for her role in the Weinstein-produced The Iron Lady in 2012, said Weinstein had always been "respectful" to her but his mistreatment of other women was "disgraceful" and "inexcusable." "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," she said in a statement. Actresses Glenn Close, Kate Winslet, and Judi Dench, among others, followed with their own expressions of disgust and condemnation. Winslet also praised the "incredibly brave" women who came forward to report Weinstein's "appalling" behavior.