The daily business briefing: October 12, 2017

NYT: Weinstein Company board knew of Harvey Weinstein settlements

The Weinstein Company's board has said the allegations of years of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by the film company's co-founder Harvey Weinstein came as an "utter surprise," but interviews and company records indicate the company has known about some of the settlements for at least two years, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Board member Lance Maerov, who handled Weinstein's contract negotiation two years ago, said he had been told of settlement payments, but assumed they were to cover up consensual affairs. Hillary Clinton told CNN she was "sick" and "shocked" over the allegations against Weinstein, a longtime Democratic donor, and that she planned to give his past contributions to her political campaigns to charities.