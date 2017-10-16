The daily business briefing: October 16, 2017

Spanish stocks fall as Catalan leader defies deadline to clarify secession position

Spanish stocks fell by 0.7 percent on Monday, sapping strength from a key European index, after a statement by Catalonia's leader, Carles Puigdemont, failed to clarify whether he had declared independence from Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy threatened to take control of the Catalan government unless Puigdemont made it clear by Monday morning that Catalonia had not broken with Spain. Rajoy also said Puigdemont would have until Thursday to change his mind if he had declared independence. Puigdemont said only that he wanted two months of talks to discuss the wealthy northeastern region's independence. "We still don't know how this political conflict will end, but it will no doubt create downside risk to the single currency," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.