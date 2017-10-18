The daily business briefing: October 18, 2017

Hope for quick NAFTA revisions fade over U.S. demands

Negotiations on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement have gotten stuck on firm American demands. The stalling of the talks ended hope that an agreement can be reached this year, before Mexico's presidential election and U.S. midterms next year. Negotiators will keep working into 2018. President Trump has harshly criticized NAFTA, saying it kills U.S. jobs. The Trump administration is insisting that the trade pact be changed to help reduce America's trade deficits, but U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said Canada and Mexico had shown no sign they are "willing to make any changes that will result in a rebalancing and a reduction in these huge trade deficits." Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the U.S. for its "winner-take-all mindset," and accused Washington of trying to "turn back the clock."