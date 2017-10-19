The daily business briefing: October 19, 2017

NFL owners decide against penalizing players for anthem protests

NFL team owners said Wednesday after a two-day meeting that they had agreed not to penalize players for protesting social issues by kneeling during the national anthenm. The league said the owners had agreed to work with players on the issues they are trying to address. The protests started last year to call attention to cases of police mistreatment of African-Americans. "Look, we all want the players to stand, but as far as I'm concerned, because they want to stand as opposed to me having to tell them that," said John Mara, a co-owner of the Giants. The decision came despite objections and boycott calls from some fans. President Trump continued his criticism of the league. "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem," he tweeted Wednesday. "Total disrespect for our great country!"