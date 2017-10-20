The daily business briefing: October 20, 2017

8th child reported killed in accident involving recalled Ikea dresser

An eighth child has been killed in an accident involving an Ikea dresser that was recalled more than a year ago because of the danger it could tip over. Two-year-old Jozef Dudek of California was killed in May when a three-drawer Ikea dresser "fell over on top of him," the family's lawyer, Daniel J. Mann of Philadelphia, said. Child safety advocates say this was the eighth fatal incident involving one of the dressers. Ikea recalled 29 million chests and dressers, including various Malm three-, four-, five- and six-drawer models, and offered customers a refund or kit to anchor the furniture to a wall. Ikea said, "Our hearts go out to the affected family." The company said an "initial investigation" found that the chest in this case "had not been properly attached to the wall."