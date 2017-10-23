The daily business briefing: October 23, 2017

Trump calls on House Republicans to pass budget, tax cuts

President Trump on Sunday urged House Republicans to pass the Senate budget proposal and start working to pass tax reform, saying that haggling with the Senate would delay a much-needed legislative accomplishment and could hurt the GOP in next year's midterm elections. "We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic," Trump said, according to a person who was on the call. Trump's participation in the call to the House Republican Conference ramped up pressure on House Republicans to get behind the budget even though it adds $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade due to tax cuts.