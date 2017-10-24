The daily business briefing: October 24, 2017

New York launches Weinstein Co. sexual harassment investigation

New York's attorney general sent a subpoena to the Weinstein Company on Monday under a new investigation into alleged sexual harassment and possible civil rights violations at the movie studio co-founded by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The subpoena has not been made public, but it reportedly requests information about sexual harassment and other discrimination complaints the company has received. It also seeks company policies on hiring, promoting, and firing. "If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. Also on Monday, Harvey Weinstein's former London assistant said she was publicly breaking her non-disclosure agreement to talk about the years sexual harassment she endured.