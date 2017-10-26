The daily business briefing: October 26, 2017

Trump and leading House Republican reopen talks on 401(k) change

President Trump and the top House Republican tax-law writer on Wednesday renewed consideration of changes to the 401(k) retirement program rules to help pay for $1.5 trillion in proposed tax cuts over a decade. Just days after Trump ruled out reducing the amount of pre-tax earnings Americans can contribute to 401(k)s, Rep. Kevin Brady, the Republican chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means committee, said lawmakers still were negotiating with Trump on how to handle the issue. "No decision's yet been made on if there will be any changes," Brady said. Trump reaffirmed his desire to protect the popular tax-deferred savings program, but said it might be part of the negotiations over tax cuts and how to pay for them, after all.