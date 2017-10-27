The daily business briefing: October 27, 2017

Twitter stops taking ads from Russia's RT and Sputnik news outlets

Twitter announced Thursday that it would stop accepting advertising from accounts owned by Russian state-sponsored news agencies RT and Sputnik. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement. Twitter also said it would donate the nearly $2 million it earned from advertising from RT "to support external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections." In September, The New York Times reported that Twitter might have been used even more extensively than Facebook during the Russian meddling campaign.