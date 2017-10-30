The daily business briefing: October 30, 2017

Walmart tests robot stocking clerks

Walmart is testing two-foot robots to roam aisles in 50 U.S. stores to scan products for incorrect prices and mislabeling, check stock, and identify missing or incorrectly placed items. The robots are programmed to relay the information to employees so they can restock shelves and fix errors. The robots are being used in select stores in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and California. "If you are running up and down the aisle and you want to decide if we are out of Cheerios or not, a human doesn't do that job very well, and they don't like it," said Jeremy King, chief technology officer for Walmart U.S. and e-commerce. Walmart said the use of the robots would not result in staff reductions at the stores.