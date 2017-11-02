The daily business briefing: November 2, 2017

Tesla shares drop as losses grow

Tesla on Wednesday reported its biggest quarterly loss ever and pushed back its target for ramping up production of its first mass-market car, the new Model 3 sedan, by about three months. The electric-car maker said it was still working on fixing production bottlenecks, and couldn't say for sure how long that would take. The company had aimed to be cranking out 5,000 of the $35,000 Model 3 sedans by December, but now says it probably won't reach that production level until late in the first quarter of 2018. The company's shares dropped by nearly five percent in after-hours trading, as investors digested the news that it lost more than expected during the third quarter.