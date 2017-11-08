The daily business briefing: November 8, 2017

Syria joins Paris climate accord, isolating U.S.

Syria announced Tuesday at the Bonn climate conference that it would join the Paris climate accord, leaving the U.S. as the only country refusing to embrace the deal. Former President Barack Obama had signed on, but President Trump is pulling out. The only other holdout, Nicaragua, announced in September that would embrace the accord. The 2015 agreement calls for sharp cuts to global carbon emissions, which scientists blame for global warming. Trump has called climate change a "hoax," and said when he decided to abandon the deal in June that he "was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, said Trump's decision has isolated the U.S. and put it "in an embarrassing and dangerous position."