The daily business briefing: November 9, 2017

Stocks under pressure as crunch time nears for tax overhaul

U.S. stock futures fell back from record levels early Thursday on fears of delays to the Republican tax overhaul. The Senate version is due to be unveiled Thursday, with promises of billions in tax cuts for people and corporations, paid for partly through the repeal of the federal deduction for state and local taxes. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets from seven to four. House tax writers are putting the finishing touches on their version, which would keep the deduction for property taxes but cap it at $10,000, drawing opposition from lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey. Differences over paying for the cuts threaten the GOP's goal of rushing through the legislation this year, as budget rules bar it from adding more than $1.5 trillion to deficits over the next decade if it is to pass without Democratic support.