The daily business briefing: November 13, 2017

Qualcomm moves toward rejecting Broadcom's $103 billion bid

Qualcomm is preparing to reject rival chipmaker Broadcom's $103 billion takeover bid as early as this week, Reuters reported Sunday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The move could set up what would be one of the biggest takeover battles in history. Qualcomm's board reportedly sees the offer as too low, and believes it fails to price in the uncertainty that it will win the approval of antitrust regulators. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has said he is open to launching a takeover battle, and his company is preparing to submit a slate of directors for Qualcomm's board, which would give Qualcomm shareholders an opportunity to replace the company's board and enter talks with Broadcom.