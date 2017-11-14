The daily business briefing: November 14, 2017

Missouri investigates Google business practices

Missouri's attorney general, Josh Hawley, said Monday that he has launched an investigation into Google's business practices. The state is looking into the internet search giant's "collection, use, and disclosure of information" about its users and their online activities, as well as its "alleged misappropriation" of rivals' online content, to see whether Google has violated the state's consumer protection and antitrust laws. "There is strong reason to believe that Google has not been acting with the best interest of Missourians in mind," Hawley said. "My office will not stand by and let private consumer information be jeopardized by industry giants, especially to pad their profits."