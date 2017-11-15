The daily business briefing: November 15, 2017

Papa John's apologizes for blaming NFL protests for slow sales

Papa John's apologized Tuesday night for a recent claim by its CEO, John Schnatter, that NFL players' kneeling protests during the national anthem were to blame for the pizza chain's slow sales. Schnatter, whose company is a major NFL sponsor and advertiser, said on a Nov. 1 earnings call that "NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders" and that the protests calling attention to police mistreatment of African-Americans "should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago." The company apologized to anyone who found Schnatter's comments divisive. "We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players' movement to create a new platform for change," the company said in a statement. "We also believe, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both."