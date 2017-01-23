Judeley Hans Debel, 9, doesn't remember life with two legs.

Judeley Hans Debel stands on his one leg, holding a portrait of himself when he was a 1-year-old, at his home in Petion-Ville, Haiti, on Jan. 8, 2017. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Debel was one of the hundreds of thousands injured during Haiti's deadly 2010 earthquake. Just a toddler at the time, Debel was pinned under the rubble of his crumbled concrete home. His mother spent hours frantically digging him out. At the hospital, doctors had to amputate his right leg.

Seven years later, and thanks to a prosthesis, Debel goes to school, plays soccer, and takes weekly riding lessons at the Chateaublond Equestrian Center in Petion-Ville. The lessons are free for Debel, who is part of a small group of disabled kids who ride the horses for therapy. The activity helps improve Debel's balance and coordination, and also stimulates the muscles and nerves around his amputated leg. Debel and the other kids also care for the horses: cleaning and feeding them, and learning how to prepare them for rides.

"He's a very determined, strong boy," Debel's mom, Nerlande Jean Philippe, told the Associated Press. "But the horses give him even more strength and he just loves to come here." Below, take a closer look at a boy and his horse.

Debel, left, rides his horse, Tic Tac, on Jan. 11, 2017. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Debel pets Tic Tac after a ride. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Debel helps his friend Fabienne Charles with her helmet. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Debel removes a boot from Tic Tac, holding out his prosthetic leg, after his riding lesson. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)