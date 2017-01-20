People gather at the National Mall for President Trump's inauguration. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A ray of light shines on a man cooking rice in Islamabad, Pakistan. | (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood)

The Marienburg Castle near Pattensen, northern Germany. | (JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)

A bride chats with another bride during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India. | (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Fishers cast lines through holes in a frozen river during the Mountain Trout Ice Festival in Hwacheon-gun, South Korea. | (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama place their hands on their hearts during the national anthem. | (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A worker adjusts the interior of a hot air balloon before take off on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India. | (REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash)

A flash mob snowball fight in Kiev, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks after a steal against the L.A. Clippers in Los Angeles. | (Harry How/Getty Images)

Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher puts on eye make-up in the mirror before competing in a singing contest at the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia. | (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

A Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey during the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, India. | (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

A worker climbs up a ladder to cut plane trees along the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

**See last week's best photojournalism.**