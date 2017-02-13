When a designer gets the chance to show his or her work during one of the major fashion weeks, the runway presentation takes just 10 minutes. But behind that brief moment is months of work, many sleepless nights, and yards and yards of fabric.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier poses at the close of his spring/summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection in Paris on Jan. 25, 2017. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

For French designer Franck Sorbier, his spring/summer collection at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Show this past January took four months of round-the-clock work. Unlike the other seasonally biannual fashion shows, which kick off this week in New York, the haute couture show happens only in Paris and showcases the country's most high-end, one-of-a-kind creations. To even be considered for the prestigious event, designers must work in Paris and design exclusively made-to-order garments, among other restrictions.

Sorbier, who has a small atelier in Paris, achieved that coveted haute couture status in 2005. And for this year's show, the designer was approached by the Mulhouse Museum of Fabric Printing to create a collaboration on the themes of paper and flowers. For his creation, Sorbier found his inspiration within the museum's own archives, where he pulled 19th-century photographs and drawings of flowers. The end result is a whimsical mix of old and new. "These gowns are both historic and utterly modern," Sorbier told The Associated Press. "The source material is over 100 years old, but the motifs were printed onto organza by a state-of-the-art printing jet." Below, take a peek at what it takes to show couture:

Sorbier sketches in Paris, on Oct. 27, 2016. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A seamstress sews on Oct. 27, 2016. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sketches of dresses are displayed in Sorbier's office, during the manufacturing of his collection, on Dec. 23, 2016. | (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Seamstress Bihui works on a dress, Dec. 23, 2016. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sorbrier on his sewing machine, Dec. 28, 2016. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sorbier, on Jan. 6, 2017, often works alongside his beloved parakeet "Lady." | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Finished pieces hang in Sorbier's now-crowded atelier in Paris on Jan. 23, 2017. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A models is made up backstage prior to the show on Jan. 25, 2017. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Models wear Sorbier's creations during the 2017 Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, on Jan. 25, 2017. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sorbier's entire creation at the close of the show, Jan. 25, 2017. | (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)