A competitor plunges into mud during the Tough Guy Challenge at South Perton Farm in Telford, England. | (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A newborn wearing a chicken costume, to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster, cries out in a hospital nursery in Bangkok, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

A girl dances with an American flag while women pray during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. | (REUTERS/Laura Buckman)

Carnival participants, dressed like cowbells, in northern Spain. | (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Swimmers warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River in Siberia. | (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

Vendors sell marigold garlands for a festival in Kolkata, India. | (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

The cast of Stranger Things celebrates their win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. | (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Botanical horticulturalist Hannah Button completes an orchid display at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London. | (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A cockfight, to celebrate the Lunar New Year, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

A stylist trims a model's hair before the start of the Raf Simons' runway show during Men's Fashion Week in New York City. | (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

The annual Up Helly Aa, a viking-themed fire festival, is celebrated in Lerwick, Scotland. | (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York City. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

