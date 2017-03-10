A worker cleans a melting pot at the Salzgitter AG steelworks in Salzgitter, Germany. | (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

White rhinoceroses in their enclosure at Thoiry zoo and wildlife park, west of Paris. Poachers broke into the zoo the previous night and shot and killed a 4-year-old male white rhino, and sawed off its horn. | (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

A worker unloads coal from a truck at a dump site on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

Hospitality staff cross the street during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Dancers perform as activists gather to commemorate Women's Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | (REUTERS/Samrang Pring)

Athletes prepare to start the men's 50 km race during the Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland. | (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Tourists ride camels in Merzouga, Morocco. | (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Qi Guangpu of China performs at the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. | (REUTERS/Paul Hanna)

Children of asylum seekers, mostly from Eritrea, during the Purim parade festival in Tel Aviv, Israel. | (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A goat carcass lies in the desert in a drought-stricken area near Bandar Beyla, Somalia. | (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab, Syria. | (REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi)

A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. | (REUTERS/Darren Staples)

