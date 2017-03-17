Prayers for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, Israel. | (EPA/ABIR SULTAN)

Holi festival in Bangalore, India. | (EPA/JAGADEESH NV)

The day after winter storm Stella in Weehawken, New Jersey. | (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

The third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. | (REUTERS/Darren Staples)

Displaced Iraqis wait to move to a safe place in western Mosul, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan (left) and Liu Ying Goh (right) at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships Final, Birmingham. | (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

The final stretch of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. | (Mike Kenney/Iditarod Trail Committee via AP)

A massive spring wildflower bloom in Lake Elsinore, California. | (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The St. Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England. | (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

A sandstorm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. | (EPA/RAED QUTENA)

A re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick, in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. | (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Chinese military band members during the closing of the fifth session of the 12th National People's Congress in Beijing. | (EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG)

**See last week's best photojournalism**