The flower fields of Carlsbad, California. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Police forensic teams search Parliament Square after the terror attack in London. | (EPA/ANDY RAIN)

President Trump breaks from a meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs to sit in an 18-wheeler in Washington, D.C. | (EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

A 12-day-old impala calf stands with its mother and fellow impalas at the Veszprem Zoo, Hungary. | (EPA/Boglarka Bodnar)

A staged mutiny at a juvenile correctional facility in Guatemala City. | (EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA)

A worker at Poco Azul cavern searches for tourists' dropped belongings in Bahia, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

A man sells balloons during Nowroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)

A newborn elephant calf walks with its mother and another herd member in the Cologne Zoo, Germany. | (EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL)

Belarusians dance near a bonfire during the "Gukannie Vjasny" (spring calling) holiday in the village of Ozertso, Belarus. | (EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)

Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of an orphanage in Sanaa, Yemen. | (REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)

Greyhounds compete at Wimbledon Stadium in London. | (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

A baby sleeps in a hammock on a lake-side promenade in Mumbai, India. | (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

