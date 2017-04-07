People gather around a dead humpback whale that washed up on a beach in New York. | (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

A mass marriage ceremony in Bhopal, India. | (EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA)

The 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France. | (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A camel stands in a flooded paddock after Cyclone Debbie near Rockhampton, Australia. | (AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS)

Construction workers eat lunch in front of a billboard in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A woman walks in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security in west Mosul, Iraq. | (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Flooding in Milagro, Ecuador. | (REUTERS/Henry Romero)

A family displaced by fighting in South Sudan rests in Lamwo in northern Uganda. |(REUTERS/James Akena)

A boy herds his goats in al-Baragel, Egypt. | (EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM)

A 650-foot-long arcade of lavender in Shenyang, Liaoning province, northeast China. | (EPA)

Russian Orthodox members release birds at Annunciation Cathedral in Moscow's Kremlin. | (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Rickshaws in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

