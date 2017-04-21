The Munsu Water Park on a national holiday commemorating the 105th birthday of late supreme leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. | (EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG)

Protests in Caracas, Venezuela. | (EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

Children dressed as Charlie Chaplin wait to attempt a Guinness World Record in Corsier, Switzerland. | (EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON)

Tulip fields in the Keukenhof spring garden in Lisse, Netherlands. | (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Migrants await rescue in international waters off the coast of Sabratha, Libya. | (REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

A boy gets his face smeared with vermillion powder during "Sindoor Jatra" festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. | (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Orthodox Christians worship at the Tomb of Christ in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem. | (EPA/ATEF SAFADI)

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. | (EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER)

A resident returns from viewing the first iceberg of the season as it passes "Iceberg Alley" near Ferryland, Newfoundland. | (REUTERS/Greg Locke)

An Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft in Kazakhstan. | (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)

Solar panels in Yinchuan, China. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

