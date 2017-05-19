A weekly yoga class on the front lawn of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. | (REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Fishermen board a boat for a night of fishing on Lake Malawi. | (EPA/AARON UFUMELI)

A graduate's hat reads "Producto de Inmigrantes — Hecho en USA" at Columbia University's graduation ceremony. | (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Burmese farm workers harvest rice in a paddy field on the outskirts of Naypyitaw, Myanmar. | (EPA/HEIN HTET)

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as the mayor of Paris delivers a speech. | (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Parwiz)

Lake Zurich, with the Alps in the background, in Switzerland. | (EPA/ENNIO LEANZA)

An actor puts on makeup for his lead role in the Peking Opera classic Farewell My Concubine in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Louise Watt)

A day laborer breaks bricks while her baby lies in a basket at a factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH)

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. | (REUTERS/David Becker)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish worshippers stand next to bonfires during Lag Ba'Omer celebrations in Bnei Brak, Israel. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Balloons are released into the sky on the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia at the Marsovo Field in St. Petersburg, Russia. | (EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV)

