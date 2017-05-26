A participant runs through a fog of colored powder during the Get Rainbowed run in Prague. | (REUTERS/David W Cerny)

A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment takes part in "Flags-in," where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. | (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey rests on a lion as he performs during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus in Uniondale, New York. | (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

A fisherman stitches nets as his child sleeps beside him on the outskirts of Kochi, India. | (REUTERS/Sivaram)

Members of the Russian Young Pioneers attend a ceremony, organized by the Russian Communist Party, for new members in Moscow. | (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)

Dancers from East Arnhem Land perform at the opening ceremony for the National Indigenous Constitutional Convention in Mutitjulu, Northern Territory, Australia. | (EPA/LUCY HUGHES JONES)

President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. | (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Supporters hug during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry — the first such ruling in Asia — in Taipei, Taiwan. | (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

Children gather around a man making Kunafa, a Middle Eastern dessert usually eaten during Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. | (EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM)

Jets of the Italian Air Force's 'Frecce Tricolori' perform a formation flight above Taormina, Sicily for the G7 summit. | (EPA/ANGELO CARCONI)

A member of the Dietrich farmer family participates in the 'Alpfahrt,' the ceremonial driving of cattle to the alps, in Urnaesch, Switzerland. | (EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

Marcel 'Le Corgi' perches his paws on a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. | (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

