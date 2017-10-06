Spanish national police block people trying to reach a voting site assigned by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A fox yawns in the back garden of a London home. | (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Air Force One flies past the broken windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel, from which gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of thousands of concertgoers in Las Vegas. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Nitro Circus ringleader and stunt professional Travis Pastrana performs a motorcycle backflip over the River Thames in London. | (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Members of Indonesia's army celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the country's military in Cilegon. | (REUTERS/Beawiharta)

A commuter on a scooter plows through a flooded street in Bangalore, India. | (EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV)

Chechen brides attend a mass wedding in Grozny, Russia. | (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

Canoeists train in the early morning fog on the Emmarencia Dam in central Johannesburg. | (EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK)

A Rohingya child carries an infant at a refugee camp in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Gas masks, which were used during Ireland's conflict known as the "Troubles," hang in a walled-off, pro-Britain Protestant enclave called The Fountain in Londonderry, Ireland. | (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Monkeys hang out in Cayo Santiago, known as Monkey Island, in Puerto Rico. | (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Boats sail on Lake Geneva at sunset near Lausanne, Switzerland. | (EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)

