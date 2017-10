A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in Lahinch, Ireland. | (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Rohingya refugees, who recently crossed the border from Myanmar, walk to refugee camps, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

A firefighter battles a forest fire in Cabanoes, Portugal. | (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

Mykh, a great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. | (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

A Free Syrian Army fighter in the rebel-held town of Dael. | (REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir)

An Afghan national army soldier attends a military maneuver near Kabul. | (EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI)

Migrants rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. | (REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

A boy walks at a shopping mall in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

A cyclist rides through a meadow in Renan, Switzerland. | (EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)

Queen Elizabeth inspects the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery outside Hyde Park Barracks in London. | (EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN)

The Ironman World Championship Triathlon gets underway in Kailua-Kona, Hawai. | (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks her nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. | (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)