The Houston Astros celebrate their Game 7 win in the World Series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. | (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A Comic-Con attendee uses the bathroom at the ExCel exhibition center in London. | (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro performs during a protest of the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. | (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

A man prepares a hot air balloon during the 2nd Hot Air Balloon Carnival in Nanjing, China. | (REUTERS)

Mariachis wait for the bathroom before a Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Stag deer pause during a rutt at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire, England. | (REUTERS/Darren Staples)

People try to put out a fire in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Women in replica Red Army uniforms pose in Fragrant Hills Park, Beijing. | (REUTERS)

Members of the Australian Light Horse Association perform a World War I re-enactment in Beersheba, Israel. | (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Rohingya refugees are helped out of the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Derwentwater, the Lake District National Park, in northern England. | (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

A Celtic Football Club fan gets into the stadium early before a match in Glasgow, Scotland. | (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)

