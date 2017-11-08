On Nov. 8, 2016, America went to the polls and, defying pundits and pollsters alike, elected Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States. So, how has the year been for the ultimate political outsider in the White House? Unique.

Here's a visual timeline of this unprecedented year in American politics on the anniversary of the 2016 presidential election.

Nov. 8, 2016 | Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote in New York City. | (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Nov. 9, 2016 | President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in New York City. | (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Dec. 17, 2016 | President-elect Trump arrives in Mobile, Alabama, for a "Thank You Tour 2016" rally. | (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jan. 20, 2017 | President-elect Trump raises a fist to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. | (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jan. 21, 2017 | "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during the first press briefing of the Trump administration. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Jan. 27, 2017 | President Trump holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's hand as they walk outside the West Wing of the White House. | (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Feb. 10, 2017 | A dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe turns into an open-air Situation Room at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, when the two heads of state scramble to respond to a North Korean ballistic missile test. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Feb. 28, 2017 | President Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool)

March 23, 2017 | President Trump gets in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs outside the White House. | (EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

April 27, 2017 | During an interview with Reuters journalists, President Trump handed out three maps illustrating his electoral college wins in the 2016 election. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

May 4, 2017 | President Trump goes in for a hug with House Speaker Paul Ryan in the Rose Garden after the House released the American Healthcare Act to repeal and replace ObamaCare. On March 24, lacking votes, Ryan pulled the bill from the House floor. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

May 21, 2017 | President Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (foreground), and other leaders, put their hands on a decorative globe while visiting the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

May 24, 2017 | President Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. | (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

July 7, 2017 | President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Aug. 21, 2017 | President Trump looks up at the solar eclipse without protective glasses, alongside his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House. | (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Aug. 29, 2017 | President Trump holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside a firehouse in Corpus Christi, Texas, on his first visit to the area following the historic devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. | (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sept. 6, 2017 | Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) gets chummy with President Trump in the Oval Office after striking a deal to protect young immigrants. Trump later denied any such deal was in place. | (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Oct. 3, 2017 | President Trump throws a paper towel roll during a visit to the Cavalry Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria. | (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Oct. 24, 2017 | Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill. | (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Nov. 5, 2017 | President Trump receives a flight jacket from a service member during a speech at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo. | (EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA)