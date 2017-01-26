The week's good news: January 26, 2017

31-year-old man welcomes sick 89-year-old neighbor to move in with him

When Norma Cook, 89, offered Chris Salvatore, 31, a glass of champagne after he moved in across the hall from her, he had a feeling they would become friends. Neither one of them knew that five years later, they'd be roommates. Cook, who has described Salvatore as "the grandson she never had," has leukemia, and after spending two months in the hospital with pneumonia, was told she needed 24-hour care. Salvatore invited Cook and her cat to move into his West Hollywood, California, apartment, and "she couldn't be happier that I asked," he told Today. Cook's unlikely roommate is a "really wonderful guy," and their days together are well-spent. "We always watch the news," she said. "We mostly talk and drink champagne and eat peanuts."