The week's good news: February 9, 2017

After he lost his job, this man's friends sent him on a surprise trip a world away

When Alex Strand was laid off in December, he decided to go on a life-changing trip — planned entirely by his friends, with the destination unknown until he arrived at the airport. The 32-year-old from San Francisco gave his pals $2,500, and they chose to send him to Nepal and India. Strand left on Jan. 4 for two weeks, and to ensure he was out of his comfort zone, his friends had him stay in hostels and take long bus rides from place to place. He also spent a few nights with a family in Darjeeling, who opened his eyes to life in India. He's back in the U.S. and looking for a new job, but the trip is still with him. "It's given me an appreciation for the need to get out and explore and try new things, and to explore new points of view," he told Today.