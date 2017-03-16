The week's good news: March 16, 2017

Facebook page helps homeless man get a new start at life

For three years, Victor Hubbard waited on a corner in Clear Lake, Texas, rain or shine, hoping that his mother would pick him up. Ginger Sprouse always wondered why he was standing there, and after finally stopping to talk to him, found out he just wanted to see his mother again. Sprouse, a chef, started a Facebook page called "This Is Victor," sharing information on Hubbard and his life. Soon, donations rolled in, and hundreds gathered at a block party fundraiser in his honor. Sprouse was able to get Hubbard, 32, access to mental health help and prescriptions, and she hired him at her restaurant. Hubbard's uncle found the Facebook page and drove to visit him, and days later, he finally reunited with his mother. Now, he's living with Sprouse and her family. "She came around and she kind of saved me," Hubbard said. "She helped me. It's like grace."