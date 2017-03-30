The week's good news: March 30, 2017

NYPD officers discover they are long-lost sisters

When New York Police Department Officer Yadarquiris Molina began working in the 42nd Precinct, she wasn't the only person on the squad with that last name, as Officer Jasmine Molina had just transferred over from the 41st. Neither woman thought much of it until they began talking in the locker room, and discovered they had more than a last name in common — they had the same father. "When she told me his name — which is the exact same as mine — I stood speechless," Jasmine told NBC New York. "I didn't have anything to say." Jasmine found out that she also has another sister and two brothers, and when their father was dying, all were at his bedside. The sisters say they're not upset that it took so long to be reunited. "The relationship that we have now is what matters at this point," Yadarquiris said.