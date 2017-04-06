The week's good news: April 6, 2017

New Jersey high schooler accepted into every Ivy League school

Will she choose Columbia? Or maybe Yale? What about Harvard? Ifeoma White-Thorpe is still trying to decide which university she wants to spend the next four years of her life at, but it won't be easy — the New Jersey teenager was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford. "I want to go into global health and study biology, and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, 'I might as well just shoot my shot and apply,'" she told ABC 7. Ifeoma, who is student body president and won the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015, graduates this June, and her parents say it is entirely up to her which school to attend; Ifeoma thinks it will most likely come down to the best financial aid package.