The week's good news: April 27, 2017

Strangers raise $31,000 for Connecticut man who takes care of stray cats

The stray cats of Hartford, Connecticut, have a hero in Willie Ortiz. The 76-year-old grandfather and retired welder has spent the last two decades feeding and taking care of cats who call the streets home. He drives 22 miles a day to drop off food at 16 locations, feeding about 68 cats. "The cats come out when they hear the sound of my engine," Ortiz told People. He pays for the food, plus spaying and neutering and medication for any sick cats, by selling scrap metal he collects. A friend set up a GoFundMe page to assist Ortiz with his costs, and after the story spread, donations came pouring in from as far away as India. As of Wednesday night, more than $32,500 had been raised for Ortiz, who has never let weather or illness keep him from caring for his cats.