The week's good news: May 18, 2017

Louisiana father, daughter graduate from college together

Deron Santiny wasn't in the audience cheering on his daughter when she graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette last week — but only because he, too, was receiving his diploma. Santiny, 46, first enrolled in the 1990s, but left to pursue a job in law enforcement, and later joined the military and was deployed to Iraq. In 2005, he was seriously injured when his vehicle detonated an IED, and he sustained a broken neck and brain injuries (Santiny was later awarded a Purple Heart). Doctors said Santiny had a cognitive disorder that would affect how he learned, but with the encouragement of his family, including daughter Haley Fox, he went back to school. "I wanted to finish what I started," he told KATC. Santiny wants others in situations similar to his to remember that "pain is temporary" but "success is permanent."