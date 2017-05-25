The week's good news: May 25, 2017

Ohio now has its first pit bull K-9 officer

Leonard the pit bull is proof that with training, a misunderstood dog is capable of doing new things. Leonard was rescued last October, and almost euthanized because the shelter didn't think anyone would adopt him. He liked to take things that weren't his and had a one-track mind, and the Union County Humane Society realized those traits would make him a successful police dog. Leonard joined the Clay Township Police Department on May 19. His job is to find narcotics, and when he's off duty, he lives with Police Chief Terry Mitchell. "He would just as soon climb on your lap and give you kisses and go to sleep as he would do anything else, but he's really taken to the vest," Mitchell told WTOL. "When you put that vest on him, he's all business. It's like he knows it's time to go to work."