The week's good news: June 1, 2017

Graduate stuck on delayed subway gets underground ceremony

A delayed train kept Jerich Marco Alcantara from his official graduation ceremony, but didn't stop his friends, family, and fellow subway riders from ensuring he experienced some pomp and circumstance. Alcantara was set to graduate from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing on Tuesday morning, and on the way to Manhattan, his train came to a stop. As the minutes ticked by, Alcantara — donning his cap and gown — knew he wouldn't make it in time, and that's when the train came together to throw him an impromptu ceremony. "It wasn't so much an idea, but something that just happened," he told New York. His friend created a diploma on his cell phone, a fellow rider started to play music on his phone, and everyone watched as Alcantara received his own private ceremony. The train was delayed three hours, but "it was a great time," Alcantara said.