The week's good news: October 19, 2017

Double amputee veteran running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days

As he prepared to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days, Rob Jones had set two major goals for himself: raise money for charities that help veterans, and show other vets they can fully integrate back into society. In 2010, while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps, Jones stepped on a mine and it exploded, severing his legs below the knee. He came home to the U.S., where through grueling physical therapy, he learned how to walk with prosthetics. In 2012, he won a bronze medal in rowing at the Paralympics. Jones will log 806 miles over his 31 marathons, the last of which is on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in Washington, D.C. "Hopefully, when a veteran sees that I was able to lose both legs above the knee and still have a purpose, still be a part of society ... they can picture themselves doing it," Jones told Time.