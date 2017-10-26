The week's good news: October 26, 2017

California man who took the bus 200 miles a day to work surprised with car

In order to serve his fellow veterans, Josue Guerrero-Urbine would travel up to 200 miles a day by bus, boarding before the sun was up and coming home long after it set. Last week, he was surprised with a new car, and having reliable transportation will help him reach even more veterans. Guerrero-Uribe was in the Marine Corps for eight years, and when he came home from a tour in Iraq, was depressed and didn't want to talk to anyone. He became involved with a nonprofit called The Mission Continues, which assists veterans who are having a hard time as they transition out of the service, and it made such a difference he's now part of their outreach. "The Mission Continues gave me an option and opportunity to get out of my negative self and put my energy onto more positive things that help my community," he told NBC Los Angeles.