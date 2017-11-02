Nobody knows what Carlos Correa would have done with the ring if his team had not just won their first World Series title. Moments after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7, the Houston Astros shortstop got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. "Right now I'm about to take another big step in my life," Correa said in his postgame televised interview. "Daniela Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?" Correa had enlisted the help of a clubhouse attendant, who brought him the ring when it was looking like the Astros would win. Oh, and Rodriguez said yes.
The week's good news: November 2, 2017
1.
Astros shortstop proposes to girlfriend minutes after winning World Series
2.
Family adopts 69-year-old man who never had a stable home
After bouncing from home to home his entire life, Homer Williams, 69, won't ever have to pack his bags and move again. Williams has intellectual disabilities, and has always lived in temporary housing. When Michelle and Alan Vry of Runnells, Iowa, heard about a local organization called Mosaic that was trying to find host families for adults with intellectual disabilities, they thought it would be wonderful to welcome someone into their home. Williams has lived with the Vry family on their farm for one month now, and "it's like heaven," he said. Williams enjoys spending time with Michelle and Alan, listening to music, and helping with the animals. "We don't just get the privilege of keeping Homer in our home for good," Michelle Vry told WHO. "We get the honor of keeping Homer in our home for good."
3.
High school teacher launches fundraiser to help former student stay in college
It wasn't the update Jason Boll wanted to hear from his former student: Kevonna Stevens, 18, was getting good grades at Temple University, but was unable to pay for housing and preparing to drop out. Boll was Stevens' teacher at Pittsburgh Perry High School, and knew all the hardships she went through while a student — her house burned down during junior year, and she had to travel two hours a day to get to and from school. Stevens did not realize her grants, loans, and scholarships weren't enough to cover housing, so Boll decided to start a GoFundMe, which quickly raised enough money to pay for this year's housing and part of next year's. "She really is an amazing person who has worked really hard and deserves some breaks," Boll told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
4.
Michigan mom transforms her daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
It took ribbons, tinsel, lights, hula hoops, and a lot of zip ties to turn Roslyn Breen's wheelchair into a carriage fit for a princess. Roslyn, 3, was born with a condition affecting her muscles, which doctors have not yet been able to diagnose. The Comstock Park, Michigan, resident is unable to walk or sit up, and her mother, Tiffany, told Fox 17 she wanted to make her daughter's Halloween special, and spent the last year collecting the items necessary to transform Roslyn's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage. "Roz is forever my little princess, and she loves Disney, so we knew Cinderella was something she'd really want," she said. No detail was ignored, and Roslyn even wore "glass" slippers like Cinderella. The ensemble was a hit, and Roslyn loved how much it glowed. "I wanted her to draw attention in a positive way," Tiffany said.
5.
4-year-old Massachusetts girl named Community Hero after saving man
Caleigh Concannon, 4, is being heralded as a Community Hero in Walpole, Massachusetts, thanks to her quick thinking when she saw a man having a medical emergency. The animal lover and her mother, Heather, were volunteering at Golden Opportunities for Independence, a farm that trains service dogs. She went inside to use the bathroom, and found Dr. Michael Flynn, the organization's director of operations, on the floor, having an epileptic seizure. Concannon's father has diabetes, and her family taught her what to do if he ever passed out. Remembering this, she alerted her mother, who called an ambulance. Flynn recovered, and told CBS Boston he is "so proud of her, I am just awed at the responsibility and the seriousness and her perception in handling that situation." The Walpole Police Department was also impressed — they named Concannon a Community Hero.