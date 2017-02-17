We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: February 17, 2017
Question 1 of 12
President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned this week over fallout from his conversations with which Russian official?
Select an answer below:
President Vladimir Putin
Ambassador Sergey Kislyak
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Intelligence chief Alexander Bortnikov
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz: Inauguration trivia
How well do you know your inauguration history? Take our quiz and find out!