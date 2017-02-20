We're processing your free subscription.
QUIZ
Presidential trivia
Question 1 of 13
Donald Trump was the most recent candidate to win the presidency but lose the popular vote. Who was the first?
Select an answer below:
John Adams
John Quincy Adams
Andrew Jackson
Grover Cleveland
